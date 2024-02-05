Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: 396.

England 1st Innings: 253.

India 2nd Innings: 255.

England 2nd innings: (overnight 67/1)

Zak Crawley lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 73

Ben Duckett c Bharat b Ashwin 28

Rehan Ahmed lbw b Patel 23

Ollie Pope c Sharma b Ashwin 23

Joe Root c Patel b Ashwin 16

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bumrah 26

Ben Stokes batting 0

Extras: (B-4, NB-1) 5

Total: (For 6 wickets, 42.4 overs) 194

Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-132, 4-154, 5-194, 6-194.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.4-3-31-1, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kuldeep Yadav 5-0-23-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-42-3, Axar Patel 14-1-75-1.

