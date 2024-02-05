Visakhapatnam, Feb 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and England here on Monday.
India 1st Innings: 396.
Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Announced: First Match To Be Played in Mexico City; New York, New Jersey To Host Final of the Football Mega Event.
England 1st Innings: 253.
India 2nd Innings: 255.
Also Read | India vs England, 2nd Test 2024 Day 4 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch IND vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.
England 2nd innings: (overnight 67/1)
Zak Crawley lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 73
Ben Duckett c Bharat b Ashwin 28
Rehan Ahmed lbw b Patel 23
Ollie Pope c Sharma b Ashwin 23
Joe Root c Patel b Ashwin 16
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Bumrah 26
Ben Stokes batting 0
Extras: (B-4, NB-1) 5
Total: (For 6 wickets, 42.4 overs) 194
Fall of wickets: 1-50, 2-95, 3-132, 4-154, 5-194, 6-194.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.4-3-31-1, Mukesh Kumar 2-0-19-0, Kuldeep Yadav 5-0-23-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-42-3, Axar Patel 14-1-75-1.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)