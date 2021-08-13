London, Aug 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings (overnight 276/3)

Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83

K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9

Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42

Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1

Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37

Ravindra Jadeja batting 31

Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0

Ishant Sharma batting 0

Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-1) 14

Total: 346/7 in 116 overs

Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7

Bowling: James Anderson 25-7-58-3, Ollie Robinson 28-9-63-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 23-2-87-1, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1. PTI

