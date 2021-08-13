Actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her opinion on the lack of sports amenities provided to Indian athletes in India. The Hate Story 4 actress said, "Our nation won numerous medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 that made India proud. India won 7 medals which is the highest of all time. Salman Khan Poses in a Shawl Alongside Olympic Silver Medallist Mirabai Chanu and Netizens Point Out a ‘Deer’ Coincidence.

These Olympians made us proud and renowned around the globe. These athletes have scripted history for India by giving it all they had."

She added: "I somehow feel the system needs to do better for its champions. After hearing the stories of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, and Ravi Dahiya, I realised how difficult it was for them to receive basic amenities, other than training." Urvashi will be seen next in 'Black Rose'.

