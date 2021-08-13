The new Premier League season will kick off today with a match between promoted outfit Brentford and Arsenal. The clash will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford on August 13, 2021 (Friday). Both sides will be aiming to start the new campaign with a win and all three points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Brentford vs Arsenal, EPL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Premier League 2021–22 Fixtures & Live Matches Time Table Alerts: How To Sync Your Google, Apple Calendar With EPL Matchday Schedule?.

Brentford will be playing in the Premier League for the first time in history as they take on one of the most decorated sides in the competition’s history. Meanwhile, Arsenal will begin their second full season under Mikel Arteta and will hope that they can finally build on the potential shown and once again compete at the highest level.

When is Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Brentford vs Arsenal match in Premier League 2021-22 will be played at Brentford Community Stadium in Brentford. The game will be held on August 14, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Brentford vs Arsenal match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Brentford vs Arsenal, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Brentford vs Arsenal match on Disney+Hotstar.

