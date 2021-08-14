London, Aug 14 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

Also Read | Premier League 2021-22, Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace Match Result: Blues Begins EPL Title Bid with Win Over Palace.

India 1st innings: 364 allout

England 1st innings:

Also Read | Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22, Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Rory Burns lbw b Shami 49

Dominic Sibley c Rahul b Siraj 11

Haseeb Hameed b Siraj 0

Joe Root not out

180

Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Siraj 57

Jos Buttler b Ishant 23

Moeen Ali c Kohli b Ishant 27

Sam Curran c Rohit b Ishant 0

Ollie Robinson lbw b Siraj 6

Mark Wood run out (Ravindra Jadeja/Pant) 5

James Anderson

b Shami

0

Extras: (b-5, lb-6, w-5, nb-17)

33

Total: 391 allout in 128 overs

Fall of wickets: 23-1, 23-2, 108-3, 229-4, 283-5, 341-6, 341-7, 357-8, 371-9, 391-10.

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 24-4-69-3, Jasprit Bumrah 26-6-79-0, Mohammed Shami 26-3-95-2, Mohammed Siraj 30-7-94-4, Ravindra Jadeja 22-1-43-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)