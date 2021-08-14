Real Madrid would aim at having a good start to their La Liga campaign when they face Deportivo Alaves in an away fixture on Sunday, August 15. The match is scheduled to be played at the Estadio de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz and would start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid would aim to come up with a better performance this season, having missed out on the league title to city rivals Atletico Madrid on the very last day of the season. They also have a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti, who would aim to keep his side at the top while competing with Atletico and a Barcelona side without Lionel Messi. Real Madrid didn't have quite a convincing pre-season campaign, facing defeat to Rangers and then drew their encounter against AC Milan. It would be a challenge for Ancelotti to put together a strong side, that would now be without the likes of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane--both of whom were very crucial for their success in the past. Ramos left for PSG on a free transfer while Varane joined Manchester United. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Toni Kroos Says 'Would Not Be Surprised If Real Madrid Sign PSG Star'

Although they have recruited David Alaba to fix their problems at the back, it wouldn't be an easy task whatsoever. Deportivo Alaves meanwhile would aim to capitalize on Real Madrid's problems at the back and score an early upset in the La Liga this season. Here are the live streaming details of this match.

When is Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on August 15, 2021 (Saturday) at the Estadio de Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, So fane can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid live action on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot and Jio online platforms to watch the live streaming of the Deportivo Alaves vs Real Madrid clash.

