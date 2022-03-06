Mohali, Mar 6 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

India 1st innings: 574/8 declared

Sri Lanka 1st innings

Dimuth Karunaratne lbw b Ravindra Jadeja 28

Lahiru Thirimannelbw b Ashwin17

Pathum Nissanka not out 61

Angelo Mathews lbw b Bumrah 22

Dhananjaya de Silvalbw b Ashwin 1

Charith Asalanka lbw b Bumrah 29

Niroshan Dickwella c Shreyas Iyer b Ravindra Jadeja 2

Suranga Lakmal c Ashwin b Ravindra Jadeja 0

Lasith Embuldeniya c Mayank Agarwal b Shami 0

Vishwa Fernando c Rohit b Ravindra Jadeja 0

Lahiru Kumara b Ravindra Jadeja 0

Extras: 14 (lb-6, nb-8) 14

Total: 174 all out in 65 overs

Fall of wickets: 48-1, 59-2, 96-3, 103-4, 161-5, 164-6, 164-7, 173-8, 174-9

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 12-5-27-1, Jasprit Bumrah 14-3-36-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 20-8-49-2, Jayant Yadav 6-2-15-0, Ravindra Jadeja 13-4-41-5.

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings:

Lahiru Thirimannec Rohit b Ashwin 0

Dimuth Karunaratne batting 8

Pathum Nissanka batting 1

Extras: (NB-1) 1

Total: (For one wickets in 4 Overs) 10

Fall of Wickets: 1-10

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 2-1-1-1, Mohammed Shami 1-0-9-0, Ravindra Jadeja 1-1-0-0. PTI

