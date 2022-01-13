Cape Town, Jan 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the third Test between India and South Africa here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 223 all out

South Africa 1st Innings: 210 all out

India 2nd Innings: Overnight 57/2

KL Rahul

c Markram b Marco Jansen 10

Mayank Agarwal c Elgar b Rabada 7

Cheteshwar Pujara c Keegan Petersen b Marco Jansen 9

Virat Kohli batting 28

Ajinkya Rahane c Elgar b Rabada 1

Rishabh Pant batting 51

Extras: (B-8, LB-8, NB- 8) 24

Total: ( For 4 wickets in 43 overs) 130

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-24, 3-57, 4-58.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada 12-3-45-2, Duanne Olivier 6-1-20-0, Marco Jansen 14-5-25-2, Lungi Ngidi 7-4-9-0, Keshav Maharaj 4-1-15-0. PTI

