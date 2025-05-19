Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.
LSG innings:
Mitchell Marsh c Malinga b Dubey 65
Aiden Markram b Patel 61
Rishabh Pant c&b Malinga 7
Nicholas Pooran run out (Kishan) 45
Ayush Badoni c Reddy b Malinga 3
Abdul Samad b Reddy 3
Shardul Thakur run out (Kishan/Reddy) 4
Ravi Bishnoi not out 0
Akash Deep not out 6
Extras: 11 (nb-2, w-9)
Total: 205/7 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-124, 3-159, 4-169, 5-194, 6-199, 7-199
Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-34-0, Harsh Dubey 4-0-44-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-49-1, Eshan Malinga 4-0-28-2, Zeeshan Ansari 2-0-22-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2-0-28-1. MORE PTI
