Lucknow, May 19 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

LSG innings:

Mitchell Marsh c Malinga b Dubey 65

Aiden Markram b Patel 61

Rishabh Pant c&b Malinga 7

Nicholas Pooran run out (Kishan) 45

Ayush Badoni c Reddy b Malinga 3

Abdul Samad b Reddy 3

Shardul Thakur run out (Kishan/Reddy) 4

Ravi Bishnoi not out 0

Akash Deep not out 6

Extras: 11 (nb-2, w-9)

Total: 205/7 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-115, 2-124, 3-159, 4-169, 5-194, 6-199, 7-199

Bowling: Pat Cummins 4-0-34-0, Harsh Dubey 4-0-44-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-49-1, Eshan Malinga 4-0-28-2, Zeeshan Ansari 2-0-22-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 2-0-28-1. MORE PTI

