Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 3 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Friday.

England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl

India Women 1st Innings:

Smriti Mandhana

c K Brunt b N Sciver

78

Shafali Verma

c A Shrubsole b Kate Cross

96

Punam Raut

lbw b H Knight

2

Shikha Pandey

c and b H Knight

0

Mithali

c Beaumont b Ecclestone

2

Harmanpreet Kaur

lbw b Ecclestone

4

Deepti Sharma

not out

29

Taniya Bhatia

lbw b Ecclestone

0

Sneh Rana

c A Jones b Ecclestone

2

Pooja Vastrakar

b K Brunt

12

Goswami

b A Shrubsole

1

Extras:

(B-4, LB-1, W-0)

5

Total: (All out, 81.2 Overs)

231

Fall of Wickets: 167-1, 179-2, 179-3, 183-4, 183-5, 187-6, 187-7, 197-8, 230-9, 231-10

Bowler: K Brunt 11-2-42-1, Shrubsole 10.2-2-18-1, N Sciver 10-3-22-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Ecclestone 26-5-88-4, H Knight 11-8-7-2, Sophia Dunkley 1-0-9-0.

India Women 2nd Innings: 29-1 (f/o)

Smriti Mandhana

c N Sciver b K Brunt

8

Shafali Verma

batting

20

Extras: (W-1)

1

Total: 29 (1 wkts, 4.3 Overs)

Fall of Wickets: 29-1

Bowler: Katherine Brunt 2.3-0-18-1, Anya Shrubsole 2-0-11-0. PTI

