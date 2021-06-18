Bristol, Jun 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on day 3 of the one-off Test between England Women and India Women here on Friday.
England Women 1st innings: 396-9 decl
India Women 1st Innings:
Smriti Mandhana
c K Brunt b N Sciver
78
Shafali Verma
c A Shrubsole b Kate Cross
96
Punam Raut
lbw b H Knight
2
Shikha Pandey
c and b H Knight
0
Mithali
c Beaumont b Ecclestone
2
Harmanpreet Kaur
lbw b Ecclestone
4
Deepti Sharma
not out
29
Taniya Bhatia
lbw b Ecclestone
0
Sneh Rana
c A Jones b Ecclestone
2
Pooja Vastrakar
b K Brunt
12
Goswami
b A Shrubsole
1
Extras:
(B-4, LB-1, W-0)
5
Total: (All out, 81.2 Overs)
231
Fall of Wickets: 167-1, 179-2, 179-3, 183-4, 183-5, 187-6, 187-7, 197-8, 230-9, 231-10
Bowler: K Brunt 11-2-42-1, Shrubsole 10.2-2-18-1, N Sciver 10-3-22-1, Kate Cross 12-4-40-1, Ecclestone 26-5-88-4, H Knight 11-8-7-2, Sophia Dunkley 1-0-9-0.
India Women 2nd Innings: 29-1 (f/o)
Smriti Mandhana
c N Sciver b K Brunt
8
Shafali Verma
batting
20
Extras: (W-1)
1
Total: 29 (1 wkts, 4.3 Overs)
Fall of Wickets: 29-1
Bowler: Katherine Brunt 2.3-0-18-1, Anya Shrubsole 2-0-11-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)