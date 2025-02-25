Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Giants innings:

Beth Mooney c Prasad b Pandey 10

Harleen Deol c Bryce b Kapp 5

Phoebe Lichfield lbw Kapp 0

Ashleigh Gardner b Sadhu 3

Kashvee Gautam c Mani b Pandey 0

Deandra Dottin b Sutherland 26

Bharti Fulmali not out 40

Tanuja Kanwar run out (Verma/Mani) 16

Simran Shaikh c Lanning b Sutherland 5

Meghna Singh b Jonassen 0

Priya Mishra not out 1

Extras: 21 (lb-12, w-9)

Total: 127/9 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-16, 3-20, 4-20, 5-41, 6-60, 7-111, 8-121, 9-122

Bowling: Shikha Pandey 3-0-18-2, Marizanne Kapp 4-1-17-2, Titas Sadhu 2-0-15-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-20-2, Minnu Mani 4-0-21-0, Jess Jonassen 3-0-24-1.

Delhi Capitals innings:

Meg Lanning b Gautam 3

Shafali Verma lbw Gardner 44

Jess Jonassen not out 61

Jemimah Rodrigues c Fulmali b Kanwar 5

Annabel Sutherland c Mooney b Gautam 1

Marizanne Kapp not out 9

Extras: 8 (b-1, lb-2, w-5)

Total: 131/4 in 15.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-88, 3-114, 4-115

Bowling: Deandra Dottin 4-0-30-0, Kashvee Gautam 4-0-26-2, Ashleigh Gardner 3-0-33-1, Meghna Singh 1-0-8-0, Priya Mishra 1.1-0-18-0, Tanuja Kanwar 2-0-13-1. PTI

