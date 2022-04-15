Mumbai, Apr 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Friday.

Kolkata Knight Riders Innings:

Venkatesh Iyer b T Natarajan 6

Aaron Finch c Pooran b Marco Jansen 7

Shreyas Iyer b Umran Malik 28

Sunil Narine c Shashank Singh b T Natarajan 6

Nitish Rana c Pooran b T Natarajan 54

Sheldon Jackson c T Natarajan b Umran Malik 7

Andre Russell not out 49

Pat Cummins c Marco Jansen b Bhuvneshwar 3

Aman Khan b J Suchith 5

Umesh Yadav not out 1

Extras:(B-2, LB-4, W-3) 9

Total: (8 wickets in 20 Overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-25, 3-31, 4-70, 5-103, 6-142, 7-153, 8-158.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-37-1, Marco Jansen 4-0-26-1, T Natarajan 4-0-37-3, Umran Malik 4-0-27-2, Shashank Singh 1-0-10-0, Jagadeesha Suchith 3-0-32-1. MORE PTI

