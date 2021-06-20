Southampton, Jun 20 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the World Test Championships final between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: (Overnight 146/3)

Rohit Sharma c Southee b Jamieson 34

Shubman Gill c Watling b Wagner 28

Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b Boult 8

Virat Kohli lbw b Jamieson 44

Ajinkya Rahane c Latham b Wagner 49

Rishabh Pant c Latham b Jamieson 4

Ravindra Jadeja c Latham b Southee 15

Ravichandran Ashwin c Lathgam b Southee 22

Ishant Sharma c Taylor b Jamieson 4

Jasprit Bumrah lbw b Jamieson 0

Mohammed Shami not out 4

Extras: (LB-3 NB-2) 5

Total: (all out in 92.1 overs) 217

Fall of Wickets: 1-62, 2-63, 3-88, 4-149, 5-156, 6-182, 7-205, 8-213, 9-213.

Bowling: Tim Southee 22-6-64-1, Trent Boult 21.1-4-47-2, Kyle Jamieson 22-12-31-5, Colin de Grandhomme 12-6-32-0, Neil Wagner 15-5-40-2.

New Zealand 1st Innings:

Tom Latham batting 17

Dev Conway batting 18

Extras (LB-1) 1

Total (For no loss in 21 overs) 36

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-2-8-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-10-0, Mohammed Shami 6-1-14-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-2-3-0.

