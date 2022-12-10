Chattogram, Dec 10 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final ODI between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India:

Also Read | 'Argentina's Sexiest Fan' Melisia Artista Hot Photos & Videos: Auctioning Lucky Knickers, Sending XXX Videos to Players - Know All About the Shakira Lookalike.

Shikhar Dhawan lbw b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3

Ishan Kishan c Litton Das b Taskin Ahmed 210

Also Read | Ishan Kishan Scores 200: Full List of Batsmen Who Have Scored Double Hundred in ODI Cricket.

Virat Kohli c Mehidy Hasan Miraz b Shakib Al Hasan 113

Shreyas Iyer c Litton Das b Ebadot Hossain 3

KL Rahul b Ebadot Hossain 8

Washington Sundar b Shakib Al Hasan 37

Axar Patel b Taskin Ahmed 20

Shardul Thakur not out

c Litton Das b Mustafizur Rahman 3

Kuldeep Yadav not out 3

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (LB-5, W-4) 9

Total: 9For 8 wickets in 50 overs) 409

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-305, 3-320, 4-344, 5-344, 6-390, 7-405, 8-409

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0

-66-1, Taskin Ahmed 9-1-89-2, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-0-76-1, Ebadot Hossain 9-0-80-2, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-68-2, Afif Hossain 1-0-14-0, Mahmudullah 1-0-11-0. MORE

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)