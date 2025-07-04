Birmingham, Jul 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of England's innings on Day 3 of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings: 587 all out in 151 overs.

England 1st Innings: (O/n) 77/3

Zak Crawley c Nair b Mohammed Siraj 19

Ben Duckett c Shubman Gill b Akash Deep 0

Ollie Pope c Rahul b Akash Deep 0

Joe Root c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 22

Harry Brook b Akash Deep 158

Ben Stokes c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0

Jamie Smith not out 184

Chris Woakes c Nair b Akash Deep 5

Brydon Carse lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0

Josh Tongue lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0

Shoaib Bashir b Mohammed Siraj 0

Extras: (LB-5, NB-12, W-2) 19

Total: (All out, 89.3 overs) 407

Fall of wkts: 1-13, 2-13, 3-25, 4-84, 5-84, 6-387, 7-395, 8-396, 9-407.

Bowling: Akash Deep 20-2-88-4, Mohammed Siraj 19.3-3-70-6, Prasidh Krishna 13-1-72-0, Nitish Kumar Reddy 6-0-29-0, Ravindra Jadeja 17-2-70-0, Washington Sundar 14-0-73-0. (More)

