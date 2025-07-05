Birmingham, Jul 5 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on Day Four of the second Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 587

England 1st Innings: 407

India 2nd innings: 427/6 decl.

England 2nd innings:

Ben Duckett b Akash Deep 25

Zak Crawley c sub (Sudharsan) b Siraj 0

Ollie Pope not out 24

Joe Root b Akash Deep 6

Harry Brook not out 15

Extras: 2 (lb-1, nb-1)

Total: 72/3 in 16 overs

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-30, 3-50

Bowling: Akash Deep 8-1-36-2, Mohammed Siraj 5-1-29-1, Prasidh Krishna 3-0-6-0. PTI

