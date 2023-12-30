Mumbai, Dec 30 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second women's ODI between India and Australia here on Saturday.

Australia Women Innings:

Phoebe Litchfield c Richa Ghosh b Shreyanka Patil 63

Alyssa Healy b Pooja Vastrakar 13

Ellyse Perry c Shreyanka Patil b Deepti Sharma 50

Beth Mooney lbw b Deepti Sharma 10

Tahlia McGrath b Deepti Sharma 24

Ashleigh Gardner c Amanjot Kaur b Sneh Rana 2

Annabel Sutherland c and b Deepti Sharma 23

Georgia Wareham c Smriti Mandhana b Deepti Sharma 22

Alana King not out 28

Kim Garth not out 11

Extras: (lb-2, w-10) 12

Total: 258/8 in 50 overs

Fall of wickets: 40-1, 117-2, 133-3, 160-4, 170-5, 180-6, 216-7, 219-8

Bowling: Renuka Thakur Singh 7-0-36-0, Pooja Vastrakar 10-0-59-1, Amanjot Kaur 3-0-21-0, Shreyanka Patil 10-0-43-1, Sneh Rana 10-0-59-1, Deepti Sharma 10-0-38-5.

