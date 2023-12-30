Al-Nassr, the second placed team in the Saudi Pro League, will face Al-Taawoun in their latest league fixture. With 43 points from 18 games, the team trails league leaders Al-Hilal by ten points. A slow start to the campaign is costing the side in their pursuit of the title and they will need to believe they are in the hunt right till the very end. Al-Nassr heads into the game on the back of a 2-5 win over Al-Ittihad, a side that boasted the likes of N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema. Al-Taawoun are fourth in the standings and gearing up for a place in the continental football. Al-Taawoun versus Al-Nassr will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With Laughing Emojis After Not Being Included in IFFHS Top 10 Players of 2023 List.

Fahad Al-Abdulrazzaq is set to return to the starting eleven for Al-Taawoun. Joao Pedro, Mateus Castro, and Musa Barrow form the front three for hosts with Alvaro Medran, Aschraf El Mahdioui and Flavio Medeiros as the midfield three. Andrei Girotto has his task cut out against in defence, coming up against a lethal marksman in Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo bagged brace in the last game against Al-Ittihad in the last game and the duo is expected to continue their rich vein of form in this game as well. Otavio is the chief playmaker of this side and he will occupy the pockets of space left behind in the attacking third. Marcelo Brozovic is the orchestrator in midfield and he has been a key member of this Al-Nassr unit. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Top Goalscorer in 2023, Surpasses Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane During Al-Nassr’s 5-2 Win Over Al-Ittihad.

When is Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Al-Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on Saturday, December 30. The Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr match will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City, Buraidah and it starts at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 in India. Hence fans in India can watch live telecast of Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr on the Sony Sports Ten 2 TV channels. For live streaming details, scroll below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Al-Taawoun vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr match on the SonyLiv app and website. Al-Nassr are scoring goal for fun and they should secure another easy victory here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2023 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).