Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): The 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 is all set to commence on Tuesday at the South Central Railways Sports Complex in Secunderabad.

According to a release from Hockey India, 28 teams from across India will be divided into eight pools in the tournament which runs till December 6.

Four pools in the league will have three teams each in them while the other four will have four each. A team will play against every other team in its pool once and the winner of each pool will advance to the Quarter Finals which begin on December 3. The Semi-Finals will be played on December 5 followed by the third and fourth place match and the Final on December 6.

Pool A features Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Haryana and Manipur Hockey. Pool B comprises Chhattisgarh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Telangana Hockey while Pool C will include the Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Himachal and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu. Pool D is occupied by Hockey Rajasthan, Hockey Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

The next four pools have four teams each. Pool E will have Hockey Arunachal, Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram and Kerala Hockey. Pool F includes Delhi Hockey, Hockey Bihar, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir and Hockey Karnataka. Lastly, Pool G will have Assam Hockey, Hockey Gujarat, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Punjab whereas Pool H will include Hockey Andhra Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Le Puducherry Hockey.

The opening match of the tournament will be played by the home side, Telangana Hockey as it goes against Hockey Jharkhand which will be followed by a series of exciting fixtures over the next few days.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed his excitement for the upcoming tournament and said that the championship is a great platform for players to grow.

"The championship is a great platform for players to grow and get competitive experience. Excited to see the young players take the field and represent their respective states on a national level. All the best to the teams participating, hope to see you all excel on the field," Tirkey was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

Echoing this sentiment, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "Can't wait to see the matches unfold and compete for the coveted title. Delighted to welcome all the young players and excited to see everyone show their talent and give it their best on the ground." (ANI)

