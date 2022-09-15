Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Virender Sehwag and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle will be among 90 former cricketers who will be in action in the Legends League Cricket, which begins at the Eden Gardens with a charity match here on Friday.

Sehwag will be leading Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener against Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals on Saturday.

But before that on Friday, Sehwag will lead India Maharajas against Team World Giants, captained by South African great Jacques Kallis, in a charity match for Kapil Dev's Khushii Foundation that supports girl child education.

Harbhajan Singh will captain Manipal Tigers while Irfan Pathan will lead Bhilwara Kings in the four-team tournament which will have 16 matches including the charity fixture.

The league will feature all women umpires in a first of its kind initiative in India.

The tournament's first edition was held in Muscat earlier this year.

