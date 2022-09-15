Laver Cup 2022 is now expected to be one of the most-anticipated tennis tournaments of the year now that Roger Federer has said that it would be his last in the sport. The Swiss legend and arguably one of the greatest ever to have played the sport, would be hanging up his tennis racket after Laver Cup 2022 and end what has been a glittering career full of trophies, records and innumerable fan memories. The 41-year-old was slated to make his comeback to tennis in the Laver Cup, which now would be his last. End of an Era! Roger Federer Announces Retirement From Professional Tennis, Watch Video

The Laver Cup is a hard-court tennis tournament played between Team Europe and Team World. Equivalent to what we know as the Ryder Cup in golf, the Laver Cup started in 2017 and it involves six players from Team Europe and Team World, who face each other. This year, the Laver Cup would witness the big four of the tennis world--Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray come together to represent Team Europe. After today's announcement, it is clear that tennis fans might not see these four superstars in action together once again, for some time in the future. So when does the Laver Cup start? Let us take a look at some details.

When is Laver Cup 2022?

The Laver Cup 2022 tournament is slated to start from September 23 and would end on September 25. The tournament, which generally takes place after the US Open, would be held in London this time with 02 Arena hosting the matches.

Laver Cup 2022 Format

In the Laver Cup, five sessions are slated to be played over the duration of three days-September 23-25.

Every match in the tournament is generally played in a 'best of three' sets format where in the case of a split set, the third set is going to be a 10-point match tie-breaker.

Every player in the tournament would have to compete in a minimum of one singles matches in the first two days of the tournament and a maximum of two in three days.

Out of the six players in each side, four of them have to play doubles. A particular doubles combination cannot be played more than once barring the decider on Day 3 if the scores are tied (12-12).

The winning team in Laver Cup will have to get to 13 points.

If the scores are level are 12 matches, then a decider has to be played as a regular set with ad scoring and a tiebreak.

Laver Cup 2022 Teams:

Team Europe:

Team World:

Laver Cup 2022 Lineups:

The Laver Cup 2022 lineups are yet to be announced. According to the official Laver Cup website, the lineups would be announced a day before the competition. As in, Friday (September 23)'s lineup will get announced on Thursday and similarly, Saturday's matches would be announced Friday. The same would be for Sunday as well.

Laver Cup 2022 Schedule and Match Timings:

Since the lineups are yet to be announced, the schedule for the tournament are not available. However, fans can check out the match timings (UK time) from the official website here.

Laver Cup 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

Sony Sports network are official broadcast partner for Laver Cup 2022 in India. Fans can watch live telecast of the Laver Cup 2022 matches on Sony Sports channels on TV. The live streaming of these matches would be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans would have to pay a nominal subscription fee for watching the matches

