Manchester United will be in action against Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League looking to secure their first win in the group. They lost out to Real Sociedad at home in the opener courtesy a horror VAR decision which kind of halted their winning momentum gained in the League. The death of Queen Elizabeth II led to Premier League games being postponed and looks like United will play their next domestic game against Manchester City. The Europa League is important for United with qualification for the Champions League not guaranteed via a top-four finish. Sheriff defeated Omonia in their previous Europa League game and currently leads Group E. Sheriff Tiraspol versus Manchester United will be telecasted on the Sony Ten network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 10:15 PM IST. Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund, Champions League 2022-23: Erling Haaland Scores Sensational Goal in Comeback Win (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, and Donny Van de Beek are the big names missing for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the attack and with Antony and Jadon Sancho on the flanks. Skipper Harry Maguire looks set to continue playing Cup games for Manchester United and he will have Lisandro Martinez for the company in the backline. Christian Eriksen is integral to this Manchester United side and will start in midfield.

Iyayi Atiemwen will play as the number nine for the hosts and he can be tough to deal with for the United backline. Dumitru Celeadnic is out of the tie following a positive COVID-19 test. Steve Ambri will likely come off the bench if the Sheriffs find themselves chasing the contest. Moussa Kyabou is the one that makes the side tick with his brilliant passing game.

When is Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at Zimbru Stadium in Moldova. The game will be held on September 15, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheriff Tiraspol vs Manchester United match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

