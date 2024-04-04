New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The draw for the 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship for Rajmata Jijabai Trophy Final Rounds was held virtually on Wednesday at the Football House.

Twelve teams were divided into two groups of six each, with three direct entrants, hosts West Bengal, defending champions Tamil Nadu, and runners-up Haryana, along with six group winners from the group stage and three best second-placed teams.

The Final Rounds will kick off on May 1 in West Bengal.

Manipur (Group A), Delhi (Group B), Sikkim (Group C), Punjab (Group D), Odisha (Group E) and Railways (Group F) were the group winners. Maharashtra (Group A), Jharkhand (Group D) and Chandigarh (Group C) advanced to the Final Rounds as the three best second-placed teams.

Matches will be played in a single round-robin format, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the semi-finals. The final will be played on May 15, 2024.

The groupings for the Final Rounds:

Group A: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, Railways, West Bengal, Chandigarh

Group B: Haryana, Manipur, Odisha, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Maharashtra. (ANI)

