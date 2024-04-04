Chennaiyin and Jamshedpur are vying for a place in the top six of the Indian Super League and hence their encounter this evening has a lot riding on it. Chennaiyin, the hosts, are 10th in the points table with 21 points from 19 games. They have two victories in their last three games, which should give them a lot of confidence. Jamshedpur are above them in the rankings courtesy superior goal difference. Their performances though recently have not been the best and the team is without a win in their last three attempts. Chennaiyin boss Own Coyle would have been pleased with the way his side defeated a top side like Mohun Bagan, that too away from home and he will be confident of a good showing again. ISL 2023–24: Kerala Blasters FC Stumbles With 4–2 Defeat to East Bengal FC After Securing Playoff Spot.

Irfan Yadwad’s dramatic stoppage time winner for Chennaiyin in the last game could prove to be their most important goal this season. Jordan Murray has been excellent in the final third for the home side and he will partner Farukh Chaudhary. Rafael Crivellaro will be the key playmaker, running the show just behind the two forwards. ISL 2023–24: Diego Mauricio’s Brace Seals 3–1 Win for Odisha FC Against Punjab FC.

Rehenesh TP in goal has his task cut for Jamshedpur in this match with Chennaiyin likely to attack from the onset. Javier Siverio, Mohammed Sanan K, and Imran Khan form the front three for the visitors. Elson José Dias Júnior will try and dictate the tempo of the game from central midfield while Jérémy Manzorro and Rei Tachikawa venture forward to support the attack.

When Is Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Chennaiyin FC will go head-to-head against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, April 4. The CFC vs JFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. This game is likely to end in a scored draw with both the team looking to play on the counter.

