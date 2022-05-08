Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) Sethu FC beat PIFA 4-1 to register their seventh straight win in the Indian Women's League here on Sunday.

Anju Tamang (12th minute), Durga (18th), Renu (21st) and Sandhiya (90+2) scored for Sethu.

Nisila pulled one back for PIFA in the 34th minute.

Tamil Nadu side Sethu were down to 10 players from the 40th minute when Kowsalya was sent off by the referee for a challenge from behind on Zarastyn.

After the win, Sethu FC climbed up to the top of the table with 21 points from seven matches.

In another match of the day, ARA FC beat Mata Rukmani FC 4-0 for their third win of the tournament.

Kiran (16th), Madhubala (45+3), Manisha (58th) and Anju (78th) were the goal scorers.

In the last match of the day, Sports Odisha beat Odisha Police 4-1.

Odisha Police surprisingly took the lead in the ninth minute through Sumitra Xalxo but Sports Odisha turned the tables later on with goals from Sumitra Hembran (15th), Satyabati Khadia (17th), Pyari Xaxa (47th) and Subhadra Sahoo (56th).

