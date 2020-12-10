Milan [Italy], December 10 (ANI): After witnessing a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte said his players "gave everything that they had" in the match before adding that Anatoliy Trubin, the opposition goalkeeper, was the "best player on the pitch".

With this result, Inter Milan have crashed out of the Champions League in the group stage. The last time when the two teams came face to face, they had played out a 0-0 draw.

"The team did everything they needed to. It's incredible that we haven't managed to score at least one goal over 180 minutes after dominating Shakhtar," the club's official website quoted Conte as saying.

"It's not a case of the lads lacking determination, they gave everything that they had. We had chances, they did well and also had fortune. Their goalkeeper was the best player on the pitch," he added.

From Group B, Real Madrid and Borussia Monchengladbach have secured spots in the Champions League last-16.

Conte stressed that his side has to score to win games but reiterated that there was no lack of determination, focus or aggression from the players.

"There's a lot of regrets, but I don't feel like saying there was a lack of determination, focus or aggression. A goal was lacking, and unfortunately, if you don't score you don't win," he said. (ANI)

