New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Former skipper Shanaka has been left out of Sri Lanka's 16-member ODI squad for their upcoming Afghanistan series.

Along with Shanaka, batter Nuwanidu Fernando and leg-spinner Jeffrey Vandersay have also been left out of the squad. All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne and opening batter Shevon Daniel have joined the squad.

Shanaka's omission comes after his poor run in the 50-over format. In his last 21 innings, he has scored just one half-century and had an average of 12.25.

Earlier in the year, he was removed from the white ball captaincy before the beginning of the Zimbabwe series.

Fernando and Vandersay were part of Sri Lanka's squad for the Zimbabwe series. While Fernando didn't get an opportunity to feature in a single game, Vandersay was quite influential in the only game he played during the series and claimed figures of 2/47.

The rest of the squad features regular faces with Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka and Janith Liyanage forming a strong batting line-up.

The spin department will be led by star spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. The pace unit features the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Mendis (capt.), Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Shevon Daniel, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga. (ANI)

