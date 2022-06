New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Former India captain and BCCI Apex Council member Shantha Rangaswamy on Wednesday lauded the cricket board and its secretary Jay Shah for increasing the pension of former Test and first-class players along with retired umpires.

BCCI has doubled the pension of former first-class and Test cricketers with those earning Rs 15,000 going up to Rs 30,000 and those with Rs 37,500 being upgraded to Rs 60,000 bracket. Those who received Rs 50,000 will get Rs 70,000 from now on.

"I thank the BCCI, especially secretary Jay Shah, for taking this huge step. It has happened because of his single handed efforts towards taking care of the former players. This will benefit former players a lot. I would also like to congratulate him on a hugely successful IPL media rights auction," Rangaswamy said.

The IPL media rights for 2023-2027 cycle were sold on Tuesday for a record Rs 48,390 crore.

Rangaswamy is an ICA representative on the BCCI Apex Council

