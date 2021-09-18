By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) has recommended the names of shooter Manish Narwal, high jumper Sharad Kumar, shuttler Pramod Bhagat and javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2021. All four brought laurels for India in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Also Read | CSK vs MI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Match 30.

Deepa Malik, the President of the PCI, said winning the award will motivate athletes to perform well in the Paris Games in 2024.

"Our players did so well in this paralympic and we are proud of them. These awards will motivate them to put more effort in the next Games and they deserve that too as they have made the nation proud," Deepa Malik told ANI.

Also Read | CSK vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 14 Match 30.

Deepa further informed that javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shooter Avani Lekhara's names have been recommended for Arjuna Award.

"Sumit Antil and Avani Lekhara will go for Arjuna Award this time, both of them have made the nation proud with their medals," she said.

Last month, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur said the medal winners in the Tokyo Paralympics will be rewarded at this year's National Sports Awards and hence the ceremony was postponed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)