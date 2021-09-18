Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are set to kick off the UAE leg of IPL 2021 when the two heavyweights meet each other at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 19, 2021. MI and CSK are two of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League history and currently occupy two of the four playoff spots and will be aiming to strengthen their position further with a win. So ahead of the CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 clash we take a look at the head-to-head record, likely playing XIs and everything you need to know. CSK vs MI, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

CSK vs MI Head-To-Head

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have met each other 31 times in the Indian Premier League and it is MI who have the better head-to-head record with 19 wins compared to CSK’s 12 victories. The earlier meeting between the sides in IPL 2021 was also won by Rohit Sharma’s men.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 30, Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be the key players for Mumbai Indians while Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Brave will play a key role for Chennai Super Kings in this fixture.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 30, Mini Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Ruturaj Gaikwad and Deepak Chahar vs Rohit Sharma will be the two major mini-battles to watch out for in the CSK vs MI clash

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 30 Venue and Match Timing

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians (CSK vs MI) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 30 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

CSK vs MI, IPL 2021 Match 30, Likely Playing XIs

CSK Predicted Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood.

MI Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

