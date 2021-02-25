Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Prithvi Shaw on Thursday became the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy national 50-over championships as he smashed an unbeaten 227 off just 152 balls to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 against Puducherry in their Elite Group D game here.

The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).

This was the first maiden List-A double hundred for Shaw, which he got in 142 balls. Shaw hammered 32 fours and five sixes during his onslaught. He also became the eighth Indian to score a List A double hundred.

This was the fourth double hundred in the history of the Vizay Hazare Trophy.

Also, this was Prithvi's second century of the tournament after his unbeaten 105 in the lung-opener against Delhi.

For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.

Puducherry's decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 balls) toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The diminutive right-handed Shaw tore apart a listless Puducherry attack, comprising 36-year-old former India player Pankaj Singh (2/79) and his pace colleagues 41-year-old Santha Moorthy (0/92) and Sagar Trivedi (1/99) as well as 34-year-old left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi (0/81).

Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) added 58 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation. After Jaiswal was dismissed, Shaw found an able partner in Aditya Tare (56, 7x4) as the duo stitched a 153-run stand for the second wicket. Tare played the perfect second fiddle to Shaw.

Suryakumar, who came in at No. 4, was in his elements, hitting 22 fours and four sixes. He ad Shaw added 201 runs for the third wicket stand and helped Mumbai go past the 400-run mark.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 457/4 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 227 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 133; Pankaj Singh 2/79, S Suresh Kumar 1/22) versus Puducherry.

