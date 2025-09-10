Mumbai, September 10: Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has extended support to the people of Punjab amid the ongoing floods that have affected thousands across the state. Alongside his personal appeal, Dhawan's NGO, the Shikhar Dhawan Foundation, is actively working on the ground to aid in rehabilitation efforts for flood-affected families. The foundation's efforts focus on helping rebuild lives and providing long-term assistance where it is most needed, according to a press release from Shikhar Dhawan's media team. Harbhajan Singh, Geeta Basra and Raj Kundra Lend Helping Hand in Punjab Floods.

His message has received strong support from fans and fellow cricketers, highlighting the importance of compassion and unity in times of crisis. In a heartfelt video message shared on Instagram, Dhawan called for unity and compassion during this difficult time.

Shikhar Dhawan's Instagram Video for Punjab Flood Victims

"This is the time to stand united. Punjab ko hamari strength, compassion aur support ki zarurat hai.. Chhoti si madad bhi bahut farq laa sakti hai. Let's all do our part," Dhawan wrote in his post on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a review meeting with senior officials from Punjab to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods. He announced a financial assistance package of Rs 1,600 crore for the state, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore already allocated to Punjab.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Centre will also advance the second instalment of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. PM Modi also interacted with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) as part of his on-ground assessment of the situation. Shubman Gill Expresses Anguish Over Flood Devastation in Punjab Following Incessant Rainfall, Says ‘Heartbroken To See My Punjab Devastated by Floods’.

Punjab has seen widespread destruction due to the heavy rain in recent days. The state government has sought an immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in funds "stalled" by the Centre, crucial for the overall recovery of Punjab's flood-battered economy.

PM Modi assessed the damage in Gurdaspur and other affected regions. Thereafter, he had an official review meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives. PM Modi reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage that has occurred in Punjab.

