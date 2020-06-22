New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): India opener Shikhar Dhawan on Monday paid his tributes to the former first-class cricketer Rajinder Goel, who passed away yesterday at the age of 77 due to age-related health issues.

"Rest in peace Rajinder Goel Sir. My thoughts and prayers with the family. God bless your soul," Dhawan tweeted.

The left-arm spinner picked up 750 first-class wickets with an average of 18.58 in a career spanning 27 years.

He played first-class cricket till the age of 44 and represented Patiala, Delhi, Southern Punjab and Haryana. The veteran spinner bagged 59 five-wicket hauls and 18 ten-wicket hauls.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman expressed grief over the death of Goel and shared his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Rajinder Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of Ranji Trophy. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones," Laxman tweeted.

With 637 Ranji Trophy wickets, Goel despite playing his last game in the 1984-85 season, remains the leading wicket-taker of India's premier domestic first-class competition. (ANI)

