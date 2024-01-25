Ras Al Khaimah (United Arab Emirates), Jan 25 (AP) Callum Shinkwin went on a spurt of 10 birdies in 11 holes on the way to shooting 10-under 62 and taking the first-round lead at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the European tour on Thursday.

The No. 143-ranked Shinkwin was 10-under par after 14 holes at Al Hamra Golf Club to raise the potential for a rare round of 59 on the tour.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024: Qinwen Zheng Storms Into Maiden Grand Slam Final, Defeats Dayan Yastremska in Straight Sets.

The Englishman bogeyed No. 7, though, to dash those hopes. He bounced back with an 11th birdie of the round by two-putting from 70 feet at the par-5 No. 8 and led by two strokes from compatriot Richard Mansell and Brandon Stone of South Africa.

Three players — Ricardo Gouveia, Freddy Schott and Frederic Lacroix — were a further shot back after rounds of 65.

Also Read | Pat Cummins Wins ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year Award 2023.

It is the third straight European tour event to be staged in the United Arab Emirates after the Dubai Invitational and the Dubai Desert Classic, won by Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy, respectively. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)