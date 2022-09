Dubai, Aug 31 (PTI) India skipper Rohit Sharma said he was lost for words that would appropriately describe Suryakumar Yadav's 26-ball 68 against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes and as many fours in his sizzling knock to lift India to 192 for two, enough to secure a 40-run win and a place in the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

"The kind of innings he played today, the words will be short," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"We have seen that with him every now and then. He comes up with suck kinds of knocks. He just comes out and bats fearlessly which is what the team expects from him.

"Some of the shots he played today, those are not written anywhere in the book. It was very pleasing to watch. Shot selection was also crucial. We know he can play all around the park," Rohit was all praise for Surya.

India were off to a sedate beginning and both their openers Rohit and KL Rahul failed to convert their starts.

But Virat Kohli held the innings together, scoring his first international half-century (59 not out from 44 balls) in more than six months, even as Suryakumar provided the much-needed impetus in the back-10. The duo put together 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket stand.

Suryakumar batted at No 4, days after Ravindra Jadeja played a match-winning knock after being promoted to the same position.

"We have also informed the group about this (flexibility in the batting order) as well. Most of the guys are ready to take the opportunity and be ready to bat wherever required.

"That's the flexibility we need. We'll take those chances. We are going to try and use the right match-ups," Rohit said.

Asked about his wide range of shots, Suryakumar said some of them were pre-determined.

"Some of them (shots) were pre-determined, this format is all about what you think and how you prepare before you go out to bat," Suryakumar said after being adjudged player of the match.

"I felt the wicket was a bit slow. My plan was clear. My role was to go in and take the tempo up and just express myself, I just loved it."

On adapting to different positions, he said: "You (have) got to be flexible, you should be equipped to bat at any number, and I have opened as well. I have batted at all number. I really enjoyed it."

