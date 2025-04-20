Karachi [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Islamabad United's in-form opener Sahibzada Farhan is eyeing a return to Pakistan's national team and a long run in the international circuit while banking on his commanding performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and National T20 Cup.

Since last representing Pakistan in January this year, the 29-year-old has been flying high with his sizzling performances in Pakistan's domestic setup. He recently cemented his place in history after joining the ranks of Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler in the elite list of players who have struck four T20 centuries in a calendar year.

As he continued to topple records and rewrite history on the back of his sensational outings with the bat, Farhan is aiming to return to Pakistan's international fold and told Geo News, "My goal is to play for Pakistan again and stay in the team for the long term, not just for one or two matches," Farhan said. "When I return, I want to cement my place, not just make a brief appearance."

He subtly took aim at critics who classified him as a player who is capable of performing only in the domestic circuit. With a stiff competition existing in Pakistan setup for the opening slot, Farhan believes a player shouldn't be judged on the basis of a couple of performances, a player should get a proper run to prove himself.

"There are many strong openers, so you need consistent performances to earn and retain your spot. A player shouldn't be judged after just two or three games; they need a proper run to prove themselves," he said.

Farhan has played a fundamental role in Islamabad's unbeaten run in the tournament. With his rollicking performances, Farhan has hammered 184 runs in three innings at an emphatic average of 61.33 and is the leading run-getter in the tournament.

Known for his aggressive stroke play, the domestic star stressed that he is never content with just a couple of good innings and said, "I can't relax after one or two performances, I always push for more. My aim is to score at least one or two more centuries this PSL to break the record of most T20 centuries in a calendar year and help my team win."

Farhan acknowledged that international cricket comes with intense scrutiny but assured he is up for the challenge and said, "There's a lot of pressure at the highest level, but I've learned to embrace it. My mindset is simple: control what you can, work hard, and let performances speak." (ANI)

