Real Madrid will be back in action in the La Liga 2024-25 when they will take on Athletic Bilbao at their home in the Santiago Bernabeu. The Los Blancos are knocked out of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 quarterfinals after losing 1-5 to Arsenal and it came as a big blow to coach Carlo Ancelotti. His departure in on the cards now as Real Madrid are behind from league-leaders Barcelona by seven points with a game in hand and with only a few games remaining in the league, it has become a difficult task for them to recover the points gap. They are also set to play in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final against Barcelona and it could prove to be a difficult game too. Real Madrid will look to stay alive by winning the Athletic Bilbao. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Semi-Finals Schedule in IST: Know Who Plays Whom in Last Four of UCL.

Athletic Bilbao have enjoyed a strong season in La Liga, boasting a record of 15 wins, 12 draws and four defeats from their 31 matches to collect 57 points, which has left them in fourth, six points ahead of fifth-placed Villarreal, who have a game in hand. Athletic secured their spot in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League on courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Rangers in the second leg of their quarter-final, which secured a 2-0 aggregate success. They are a confident side and will be positive to keep Los Blancos under pressure.

When is Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? See Time, Date and Venue

Real Madrid will square off against Athletic Bilbao in La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, April 21. The Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 match is set to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and has a scheduled start time of 12:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Argentina Football Star Paulo Dybala Announced As Laureus Awards Ambassador, Check Full List of Nominees (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Fans in India will not be able to watch La Liga 2024-25 on their TV channels due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans thus won't be able to watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 match on their TV sets. Check out the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao online viewing options below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR World is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao live streaming online for free on the GXR World website. Real Madrid are not in form and are likely to settle for a draw at home.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2025 10:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).