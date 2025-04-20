Real Madrid were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 after they suffered a 1-5 loss against Arsenal across both legs. The defending champions barely threatened the opposition goal despite having the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo. Real Madrid are in a tough spot across tournaments now as they have now conceded a big lead to Barcelona in the La Liga 2024-25 while entering the last few rounds and they are yet to face Barcelona in the Copa del Rey 2024-25 final. In the last two meetings Real Madrid had against Barcelona this season, they have not been able to trouble Hansi Flick's side at all. Amid this, the Los Blancos will look to survive little longer in the league stage when they take on Athletic Club at home. UCL 2024-25: Carlo Ancelotti's Future Uncertain After Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal Exit.

Real Madrid's attacking ace this season has been Kylian Mbappe. After coming as the marquee signing this season, Mbappe has been the more effective out of the forward trio. Mbappe has scored 22 goals so far in the La Liga 2024-25 but he is yet to be clinical in-front of the goal which he has been in the past and also he is yet to provide constant impact in big games when in mattered the most. Still he is indispensable in that attacking line of Real Madrid and fans are eager to know whether he will feature in the Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 match. They will get the entire information here.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga 2024-25 Match?

Mbappe’s fitness has become a cause for concern at Real Madrid as the French star nurses an ankle injury. During Real Madrid’s last outing, he was forced off the pitch in the 75th minute after an awkward fall following a challenge involving Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice. As reported by The Athletic, Mbappe has yet to rejoin group training sessions with his teammates ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga fixture against Athletic Bilbao. Medical staff are monitoring the situation closely, with the forward’s ankle still visibly swollen. Dani Carvajal Follows Bukayo Saka in the Tunnel at Half-Time, Grabs Him by the Neck During Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match (Watch Video).

Mbappe has a injury but he would have missed Real Madrid's match against Athletic Bilbao anyway. The Frenchman was shown a red card in Real Madrid;s last match in the La Liga 2024-25 for a reckless, studs-up challenge on midfielder Antonio Blanco. Though Blanco escaped without injury, the tackle drew immediate criticism, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) issued a one-match suspension.

