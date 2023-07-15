Gullane (Scotland), Jul 15 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma made another early exit, shooting 4-over 74 and missing the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

The youngest Indian ever to have won on the DP World Tour back in 2017 has been struggling to score well despite his game not having any technical shortcomings.

On a day when Scotland's Golf Coast experienced heavy rain, Sharma had four bogeys and no birdies on a course, which is challenging at most times even the world's best golfers.

World No. 3 Rory McIlroy put on a stunning display of iron play in a 66 that moved him to 10-under.

England's Tyrrell Hatton mastered the conditions as he carded a DP World Tour career-low 62 to sit at nine-under alongside South Korean pair Byeong-hun An and Tom Kim, who fired rounds of 70 and 65 respectively.

Sharma, despite missing the cut, will feature at the year's last Major, the Open at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake.

McIlroy is the reigning European No. 1 and sits atop the Race to Dubai Rankings after he added to his Major Championship, World Golf Championships, FedEx Cup and Ryder Cup-winning CV with a maiden Rolex Series victory at the Dubai Desert Classic in January.

McIlroy is now in pole position for the DP World Tour win number 16 before focus turns to ending his nine-year wait for a fifth Major at next week's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool, where he lifted the Claret Jug in 2014.

American duo Sam Burns and Brian Harman were at eight under after a pair of 65s, a shot clear of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, three-time Major champion Padraig Harrington and Dane Nicolai Højgaard.

McIlroy said, "I hit the ball really well tee-to-green. Gave myself a ton of looks. Honestly it felt like four under was probably the worst I could have shot out there. But you know, it swings in roundabouts. I held a couple of long ones yesterday to shoot a good score, and then missed a couple today, but overall, really pleased with how the last two days have gone."

