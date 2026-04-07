New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) designated captain Shubman Gill is set to return in the team's match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2026, on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gujarat Titans were dealt a major blow as Shubman Gill didn't feature in their previous match in the IPL 2026, against Rajasthan Royals on April 4, owing to a muscle spasm. In Gill's absence, Rashid Khan led the team as captain.

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Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the GT vs DC clash on Wednesday, Sai Sudharsan confirmed that Shubman is "completely fine."

"Shubman has no problem; he is completely fine. He will be fine," Sudharsan said on Tuesday.

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Moreover, Shubman was also spotted batting in the practise nets ahead of Wednesday's clash.

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are yet to win a match in their IPL 2026 campaign. They faced defeats in both contests that they have played so far. They lost to Punjab Kings by three wickets in their campaign opener and then faced a thrilling six-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about the losses, Sudharsan stated that the team has learned a lot from their first two losses and is focused on using the lessons to secure their first win at IPL 2026 and regain momentum.

"We look back on these two games, and we have learnt a lot for sure, and I think we will look forward to doing that, so that we get our first win and get the momentum back," he said.

Gujarat Titans are currently languishing at ninth spot in the IPL 2026 points table with no points in two matches and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of -0.424. They are amongst the only two teams this season without a single point to their name. The other team is Chennai Super Kings, who have no points to show after three losses in three matches. (ANI)

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