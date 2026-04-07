Australian opening batter Usman Khawaja has caused a stir on social media after sharing a light-hearted encounter during his current stay in Pakistan. The veteran cricketer, who is participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026, posted a video identifying a local man with a striking resemblance to Argentine football legend Lionel Messi. Mohammad Hasnain Gets Honeymoon Suite Instead of Standard Room at Hotel During PSL 2026; Teammates Poke Fun (Watch Video).

The short clip, shared via a reel on Khawaja’s official Instagram account on Tuesday, 7 April, shows the cricketer’s surprised reaction upon spotting the doppelganger in a public setting.

In the footage, Khawaja is seen filming from a distance as he notices a man whose facial features and hairstyle bear a remarkable similarity to the Inter Miami star. Khawaja captioned the post, "can't believe I found Messi, in Pakistan!". The video has quickly amassed thousands of likes and comments, with fans globally marveling at the resemblance.

Watch Video: Usman Khawaja Spots Lionel Messi Lookalike

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Usman Khawaja (@usman_khawajy)

Usman Khawaja, who was born in Islamabad before moving to Australia as a child, has frequently spoken about his affection for playing in Pakistan. He is currently representing the Rawalpindi Pindiz for the PSL 2026 season, replacing middle-order batter Laurie Evans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 07:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).