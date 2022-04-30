Manila (Philippines), Apr 30 (PTI) Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her Badminton Asia Championships campaign with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in three games here on Saturday.

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn't keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No. 2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.

Also Read | DC vs LSG Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 45.

This is Sindhu's second medal in the tournament -- she had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition.

The Hyderabad shuttler, who won two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, took the first game easily in 16 minutes.

Also Read | GT vs RCB, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar Online.

In the second game, the fourth-seeded Sindhu was handed a point penalty for taking too much time between points, leading to an argument with the referee.

The argument between the two led to a momentum shift as Yamaguchi levelled the proceedings to force a decider. The Japnese shuttler found her rhythm and never let Sindhu regroup.

In the final game, Sindhu trailed from the beginning. In the end, Yamaguchi had five match points, which she duly converted.

The head-to-head between Sindhu and Yamaguchi is now 13-9 in the Indian's favour.

With Sindhu's defeat, India's challenge at the individual continental championship has ended.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)