IPL 2022 Points Table toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the match number 43. The GT vs RCB will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Titans, who are placed at numero uno spot, need one win to seal their place in the IPL 2022 playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side has shown consistency and have won some close games. GT come into the match with a four-match winning streak behind them. Meanwhile, for information on GT vs RCB IPL 2022 live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Match 43.

While Titans are in a comfortable position, Royal Challengers Bangalore find themselves in slightly tough situation. With two back to back defeats RCB are on fifth spot. In order to stay in contention for IPL 2022 playoffs, the Faf du Plessis-led side will have to win at least three out of five games. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained: Here’s a Look at the Chances of GT, RR, SRH, LSG, RCB, PBKS, DC, KKR, and CSK of Making It To Last Four.

GT vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 43 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the GT vs RCB clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

GT vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 43 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the GT vs RCB match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

