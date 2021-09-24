Sharjah, Sep 24 (PTI) Hard-hitting T20 freelancer Tim David has become the first player from Singapore national team to make an Indian Premier League debut as Royal Challengers Bangalore were invited to bat by Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.

David replaced pacer Kyle Jamieson and RCB also brought in Indian pacer Navdeep Saini in place of batsman Sachin Baby.

CSK fielded an unchanged side.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Debdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Tim David, Wanindur Hasaranga, Navdeep Saini, harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

