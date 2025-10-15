Mumbai, October 15: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur and her teammates on Wednesday visited the Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers ahead of their Women's World Cup fixture against England at Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday. Apart from Harmanpreet, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol and Renuka Thakur were among those who offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple. All players were dressed in traditional attire and attended the Bhasm Aarti. All the players were honoured by the temple management committee with shawls. IND-W vs AUS-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Mithali Raj Lauds Alyssa Healy's Captain's Knock Against India.

The Indian women's team is looking to script history and lift its first World Cup trophy on home soil at the ongoing showpiece event. The hosts got off to a flying start after trouncing Sri Lanka and arch-rival Pakistan in one-sided affairs.

Team India Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Ahead of their World Cup match against England, the Indian women’s cricket team visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, seeking Lord Shiva’s blessings pic.twitter.com/ciyohzyyxl — IANS (@ians_india) October 15, 2025

However, India's campaign went off the track after enduring back-to-back defeats against South Africa and defending champions Australia. The South Africa clash went down to the wire, but Nadine de Klerk's unbeaten 84 outclassed skipper Harmanpreet and her side.

Even against Australia, India put up a resilient show with the bat and blazed their way to a daunting 330. However, captain Alyssa Healy's scorching 142 outgunned the hosts and propelled the defending champions to a narrow three-wicket win. India Women Qualification Scenario for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: Here's How Harmanpreet Kaur and Co Can Make It to Top Four of WWC.

After two successive heartbreaks, the Indian team has a week to regain its lost mojo and return to winning ways. However, a formidable England side awaits them on Sunday. Under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt, England have yet to lose a match after notching victories against South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

England will square off against Pakistan on Wednesday before facing off against India. The Harmanpreet-led side will be hopeful about conquering the challenge, considering they recently staged a 2-1 ODI series win in England. As of now, India occupies the fourth spot with four points, while England comfortably sits in second place with a tally of six.

India Squad for World Cup: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

