The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has commenced and the league stage is currently ongoing. India are the hosts of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and they are hosting the competition in a hybrid model along with Sri Lanka. Pakistan has not travelled to India and they are playing their matches in Sri Lanka. India vs Pakistan ICC Women's World Cup match was played at Colombo and if Pakistan qualify for the knockouts, those matches will be hosted in Colombo as well. The league stage of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 has been extremely competitive till now and teams are going at each other in high intensity. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket WC.

Hosts India are one of the favourites to win the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as they are playing at their home. India have never won the Women's World Cup and came closest in 2017 when they lost the final match against England by a narrow margin. This time under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Kaur, they are confident of going all the way specially this being the first World Cup after the introduction of the WPL. WPL has given platforms to new talents and India look to challenge other contenders like Australia, England and South Africa riding on their skills. Meanwhile, fans eager to know the scenario in which India can enter the semifinal and be a title contender, will get the entire information here. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR.

India Women's Position in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Points Table

Team Matches Win Loss Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 4 2 2 - - 4 0.682

India Women Qualification Scenario for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal

India Women currently have two wins from four matches in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. They have four points and three matches remaining against New Zealand Women, England Women, Bangladesh Women. India Women, if they win their next three games, can have a maximum of 10 points. Only five teams can reach 10 points or more as of now. Bangladesh Women, Pakistan Women and Sri Lanka Women can get to a maximum of 8 to 9 points. India Women will have to win their next three games and at the same time maintain a good net run rate to get into the top four. If they lose points in any game, they will have to hope a few other teams drop points as well.

