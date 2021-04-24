Pallekele [Sri Lanka], April 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh after picking up a hamstring injury.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Lahiru picked up the injury while fielding on the third day of the opening Test on Friday. The right-handed bowler had bowled 28 overs in the first innings, picking only a wicket.

With Kumara being ruled out of the series, Sri Lanka is left with only three frontline bowlers for Bangladesh's second essay in the ongoing Test.

Meanwhile, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's double ton and Dhananjaya de Silva's classy hundred further consolidated Sri Lanka's position in the Test as the hosts have put on more than 450 runs on board.

Sri Lanka had ended day three at 229/3 after Bangladesh declared their first innings at 541/7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming day four, Karunaratne and de Silva ensured Sri Lanka went through the first session without losing a wicket, adding 102 runs to the overnight total.

The duo continued to pile runs with the skipper hitting his double ton and de Silva registering his seventh Test century. (ANI)

