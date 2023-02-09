Nagpur, Feb 9 (PTI) Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne stitched an unbeaten 74-run partnership to help Australia reach 76 for two against India at lunch on the first day of the opening Test here on Thursday.

Asked to bowl, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) dealt early blows to the visitors. The duo removed openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs as the ball swung.

Smith and Labuschagne, who were at the middle on 19 and 47 respectively when lunch was taken, then started the recovery taking Australia over the 75-run mark as spinners bowled majority of the overs in the first session of the day.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 76 for 2 in 32 overs (Steve Smith 19 not out, Marnus Labuschagne 47 not out; Mohammed Shami 1/12 and Mohammed Siraj 1/13)

