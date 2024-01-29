Athens (Greece), Jan 29 (AP) Soccer fans in Greece will have to use a state-run digital identification app on their cell phones to buy game tickets when a security ban on supporters expires next month.

The measure is part of a crackdown on sports-related violence that forced soccer clubs to close stadiums to fans for two months through February 12. It was ordered after a police officer was shot with a flare during a fan riot in Athens last month and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Greek Sports Minister Yiannis Vroutsis will present details of the new ticketing rules to a parliamentary committee later Monday. He outlined the reforms in an interview with state-run television over the weekend.

“So far, we have not been able to do something that's obvious: To identify people who are entering a stadium,” the minister said.

“With the help of a mobile phone, a person's ID can be automatically cross-checked with a ticket. Anyone without a cell phone won't get into the stadium.”

Government officials say the new ticket system will resemble electronic boarding passes used at airports.

Other measures planned by the centre-right government include spot bans of supporters at stadiums following violent incidents, the mandatory installation of surveillance cameras at stadiums, and a national registry of soccer supporters' clubs members.

The state-run digital ID application for cell phones was launched in 2022. (AP)

