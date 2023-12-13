Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 12 (PTI) South Africa defeated India by five wickets in the second T20 International here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, India posted 180 for 7 before the hosts were set a revised target of 152 in in 15 overs following a spell of rain.

India were going all guns blazing before rain stopped play with three balls left in the innings.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36) and Rinku Singh (68 batting off 39) made fifties.

Chasing the revised target, South Africa reached home in 13.5 overs, scoring 154 for 5.

Reeza Hendricks (49) and skipper Aiden Markram (30) made substantial contributions for South Africa.

Brief Scores:

India: 180 for 7 (Rinku Singh 68 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 56; Aiden Markram 1/29, Tabraiz Shamsi 1/18).

South Africa:154 for 5 in 13.5 overs ( Reeza Hendricks 49; Mukesh Kumar 2/34).

